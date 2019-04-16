Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joan M. Stalls. View Sign

Joan M. Stalls



WILLIAMSTON - Joan M. Stalls celebrated her home going to heaven to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ at 9 am on Sunday, April 14th.



She had suffered a long and arduous battle with pancreatic cancer. Joan was born and raised on the family farm in Williamston, NC. Her parents were Church and Doris Modlin and she is survived by two siblings, Janet Wainwright and Church Modlin, Jr. She graduated with honors from Williamston High School and went on to the Wilson School of Nursing. Joan married her high school sweetheart Ken Stalls and they were blessed with over 51 years of marriage. They had one child, a son Jonathan Stalls who lives nearby in Richmond, Virginia. They were blessed with a wonderful daughter in law Kelly and two amazing granddaughters, Lauren and Audrey. They all were more deeply loved by her than they could imagine. They were all four her pride and joy of life.



Joan became a Christian as a senior in high school. She faithfully served her Lord Jesus since that time. For decades, she taught 4 year olds in Sunday School. She deeply loved all of those children and she made a deep impact on their lives. Joan never felt that she was a good pastor's wife. The truth is she was an amazing pastor's wife and she was always an integral part of her husband's ministry. Joan was always characterized by her warm and loving spirit, congenial attitude and her faith. She touched so many both in sickness and health and her legacy will follow her.



The family will receive friends Wednesday, April 17, 2019, 4 to 7pm at Bliley's 8510 Staples Mill Rd. A Celebration of her Life will be held Thursday, April 18, 2pm at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church. Interment in Mt. Vernon Mem. Park. Another service will be held Saturday, April 20, 1:30pm at Maple Grove Church 1500 Maple Grove Church Rd. Jamesville, N.C. The family will receive friends 1 hr. before the service.



Memorial contributions may be made to: Camp Phoenix, Attn: Pam Miller 7501 Broach Dr. Richmond, VA. 23225



