Joe Roberson
WILLIAMSTON - Mr. Joe Roberson, 81, died Tuesday, October 22, 2019.
Funeral Service will be held at 2:00pm on Sunday, October 27, 2019, at St. Mark Church Of Christ Disciples of Christ, Williamston, NC. A visitation will be held from 6-8pm on Saturday at United Holy Church of Deliverance, Williamston, NC. Arrangements by Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations, 3205 E. 10th Street, Greenville, NC. Online condolences to www.congletonmortuary.com. As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on Oct. 25, 2019