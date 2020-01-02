Joel Timothy "Tim" Jones
GREENVILLE - Mr. Joel Timothy "Tim" Jones, 81, passed away Tuesday, December 31, 2019.
A private interment will be held with family in Pinewood Memorial Park.
Mr. Jones, a native of Nash County, was a son of the late John Thomas and Lois Conner Jones. He lived his early life in the Red Oak Community in Nash County and attended Chowan College in Murfreesboro. He made his home in Greenville and began working with the Daily Reflector in 1958 and retired in 1999.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Jones was preceded in death by two brothers, C.D. and Connor Jones.
He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Ferne Dozier Jones; children, Joel Jones, Jr. and wife, Tammy, of Greenville,Rick Jones and wife, Sheila, of Greenville, Renee Jones Kirkman and husband, Randy, of Liberty, NC, Neil Jones and wife, Dana, of Lake Royale, NC; grandchildren, Justin Jones, Lauren Boucher and husband, Paul, Caroline Dunlap and husband, Sam, Amanda Lane and husband, Aaron, Cristen Jones and fiance;, Jack Farrell, Michelle Kirkman and husband, Sam Albert, Tanner Jones and wife, Catie, Jason Kirkman, Tyler Jones and wife, Julie;10 great grandchildren; sisters, Bunny Varnell of Rocky Mount, and Johnie Jones of Raleigh; and numerous, much loved nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made to one's favorite charity.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory.
Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on Jan. 2, 2020