John Belton Aycock



GREENVILLE - Mr. John Belton Aycock, 82, passed away at his home on Saturday, January 4, 2020.



A memorial service will be conducted Tuesday at 2 pm at Oakmont Baptist Church by the Rev. Dr. Greg Rogers. The family will receive friends following the service at the church.



Mr. Aycock, son of the late Marvin Brady and Arminda Pruitt Aycock, was a native of Greenville SC and a graduate of Greenville High School. He attended North Greenville College and earned a Bachelor's degree from Furman University in 1963. Mr. Aycock served in the US Army Reserve and was employed with the Maintenance Supply Company for 34 years.



In Greenville, SC he was a longtime member of Augusta Road Baptist Church and upon relocating to Greenville, NC in 1987, he became a member of Oakmont Baptist Church where he served as a deacon, usher and greeter. He was a faithful member of the Men's Monday Night Prayer Group and served with the NC Baptist Disaster Relief Team.



John had an outgoing personality and never met a stranger. He was an avid fan of ECU Pirate Baseball and will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved him.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, June King and brother, Marvin B. Aycock, Jr.



He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Helen Evans Aycock; sons, Mark Aycock and wife Dell and their children Alex and Abby Aycock, all of Greenville, SC and Michael B. Aycock and wife Carol of Farmville and their daughter, Ashlyn Aycock of Greenville and sons Matthew and Jake Ashorn of Farmville.



Memorial contributions may be made to Oakmont Baptist Church, Ramp Ministry, 1100 Red Banks Road, Greenville, NC 27858.



Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory.



As published in The Daily Reflector

