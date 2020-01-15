Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Darwin Waters Jr.. View Sign Service Information Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Wilkerson Funeral Home Funeral service 1:30 PM Wilkerson Funeral Chapel Send Flowers Obituary

John Darwin Waters, Jr.



GREENVILLE - John Darwin Waters, Jr., 40, departed this earth to be with The Lord on Sunday, January 12, 2020.



The funeral service will be held Friday at 1:30 PM in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Pinewood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Thursday evening from 6-8 PM at Wilkerson Funeral Home.



John was born in Greenville on November 7, 1979 to parents John D. "Johnnie" Waters, Sr. and Joan Pollard Waters. Unlike most teenagers, John was willing to serve his community from a very young age. He obtained his FCC amateur radio license at the young age of 13 and would continue to use these radio communication skills throughout his adult life in his law enforcement career and with EMS. At the age of 15, John became involved with Eastern Pines Volunteer Fire Department. One year later, at only 16 years old, he proudly became a member of their department. Over the next 25 years, John would continue to serve with numerous fire departments, such as Stokes, Black Jack, and Simpson.



Upon completing high school, John enrolled at Beaufort Community College in their Basic Law Enforcement Technology program, graduating in 2002. In 2003, John began his law enforcement career with Aurora Police Department, where he received a letter of commendation, along with another officer, for using their firefighting skills to extinguish an apartment fire. John and the other officer were recognized for their use of buckets to carry water to the flames before the fire department arrived.



In 2004, John briefly served on the Chocowinity Police Department before joining the Simpson Police Department in 2005. There, he served as a patrol officer and would later become the youngest Police Chief in Pitt County. He continued to dedicate himself to his force and his badge until 11 years later, when he had to retire due to injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident.



John took great pride in serving the public and making every effort to keep our communities safe. His greatest pleasure was receiving compliments from the citizens he had served during his duties of firefighting and public safety. His dedication was so apparent that Governor Pat McCrory recognized John twice for his outstanding public service; receiving a Certificate of Appreciation in 2011 and The Old North State Award in 2016. A heroic and lifelong resident of Pitt County, John resided in the Eastern Pines area from 1993 until the time of his death.



He is survived by his parents, Johnnie and Joan of Greenville; wife, Britni Wells Waters; brother, Steven Waters and wife, Deborah and beloved nieces, Raegan and Sloan; and special "brother" cousin, Mark Pollard, all of Winterville. He also leaves behind many aunts, uncles, and cousins.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Simpson Fire Department, P.O.Box 32, Simpson, NC 27879 or to the Eastern Pines Volunteer Fire Department, 5467 Eastern Pines Rd, Greenville, NC 27858.



Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences at



As published in The Daily Reflector

