John David LaFever
MACCLESFIELD - John David LaFever, age 71, died Friday January 10, 2020. A memorial service will be held Saturday, January 18, at 1:00 P.M. at the Synder Funeral Home DeVore Chapel in Sunbury, OH. The family will receive friends from 11:00 A.M. until 1:00 P.M. prior to the service.
John lived most of his life in Centerburg, OH. He was a 1966 graduate of Highland High School. He worked for forty-three years as a heavy equipment operator for Kokosing construction company, retiring in October 2009. John was a Vietnam Veteran having served in the U.S. Army.
His best times were spent with family, and friends snowmobiling, motorcycling, boating, camping, drag racing and cruising, and he was known for his stories and sayings. He especially enjoyed time with his grandchildren, which were the light of his life. John was never idle, he was the go-to guy in the neighborhood, helping with a myriad of projects, loaning his tools and offering advice on the job at hand and life in general.
He is survived by his wife of fifty-one years, Linda LaFever of the home; daughter, Kimberly Sayers and husband, Dr. Ronald of Greenville, NC; son, John David LaFever Jr. and wife, Kate of Mount Gilead, OH; brothers, Jerry LaFaver of Mount Gilead, OH, Jim LaFever of Cardington, OH, and Jeff LaFever of Fredericktown, OH; grandchildren, Ian Sayers, Mason Sayers, Collin Sayers, Carlos Witherspoon, Austin LaFever and wife, Courtney, Allie LaFever, and Cash LaFever; and a great-granddaughter, Oakleigh LaFever.
Arrangements are by Farmville Funeral Home, Farmville, NC and Synder Funeral Home, DeVore Chapel Sunbury, OH. Online condolences may be made at www.farmvillefh.com. As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on Jan. 15, 2020