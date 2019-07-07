John Edgar Arnold
GREENVILLE - Retired Major John Edgar Arnold, 79, passed away on June 22, 2019, at his home in Greenville, NC.
John was born in Greenville to the late Vance and Ruth Aman Arnold. He graduated from Greenville High in 1957 and earned a B.S. Degree from the University of Albany in 1978. After high school, John joined the United States Army in 1958 when he was nineteen and served for twenty years. John was a helicopter pilot in Vietnam with the 191st Assault Helicopter Company. While serving, he received the Gallantry Cross with Silver Star for heroic actions, The Bronze Star Medal for Meritorious Achievement in Ground Operations against Hostile Forces and the Air Medal for Heroism while Participating in Aerial Flight. Once John retired from the military he moved to the education field where he became a JROTC instructor for over 25 years.
John was preceded in death by his wife, Cleola Elizabeth Murray Arnold, and his brothers, Billy Arnold and Jerry Arnold.
John is survived by his son, Mike Arnold and wife, Cathy from New London, North Carolina; daughter, Caye Arnold from Greenville, North Carolina; as well as one grandson, Zeke Winans.
As published in The Daily Reflector
