John Edward Tunstall



WASHINGTON, N.C. - Mr. John Edward Tunstall, age 87, of Washington, N.C., died Saturday, November 9, 2019 at his home surrounded by family and friends.



Mr. Tunstall is survived by his wife of 65 years, Anne Williamson Tunstall; his son Kevin (wife, Becky); daughter Kimberly (husband, Bryan); grandson Brad (wife, Meg); granddaughter Stephanie (wife, Leigh); great grandsons John Thomas and Porter all of Richmond VA. Also surviving are his sister Jean Elizabeth of Richmond, VA; brother Thomas Adams (wife, Patricia) of Ayden, N.C. and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Mr. Tunstall was preceded in death by his sister, Alice Preston Harms.



A Celebration of Life will be held from 2:00 to 4:00 PM Saturday, November 16, 2019 at the Blind Center, 219 N. Bonner Street, Washington, N.C. 27889.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to The Blind Center, P.O. Box 491, Washington, N.C. 27889 or .



The family wishes to express their deep appreciation for the many acts of kindness shown by family, friends, neighbors and medical staff throughout John's illness.



Paul Funeral Home & Crematory in Washington is honored to serve the Tunstall family. As published in The Daily Reflector

