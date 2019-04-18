Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Freeman Wade. View Sign





GREENVILLE - John Freeman Wade, 45, passed away on Saturday, April 13, 2019.



A memorial service will be held Saturday at 2 PM at Immanuel Baptist Church on 1101 S. Elm Street. The family will receive friends on Friday evening from 6-8 PM at Wilkerson Funeral Home.



John, who was raised in Greenville, graduated from Farmville Central High School in 1992. While in high school, he played tennis and was selected as all conference for four years and competed in the state tennis finals. He later attended Pitt Community College. John worked in the home improvement and construction business with his brother, Chris Wade, for 22 years. He was a proud member of Immanuel Baptist Church and an avid fisherman. He made many fishing trips to the Florida Keys, Venice Louisiana, and the coasts of North and South Carolina. John was outgoing and friendly and loved to make people laugh. He was a very kindhearted person and will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved him.



He is survived by his brother, Chris Wade; and his parents, Joan and Earl Wade of Greenville, NC.



Memorials may be made to Immanuel Baptist Church, 1101 S. Elm Street, Greenville, NC 27858.



Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory.



2100 East Fifth Street

Greenville , NC 27858

