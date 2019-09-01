Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Hutchinson Adams III. View Sign Service Information Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory 2100 East Fifth Street Greenville , NC 27858 (252)-752-2101 Send Flowers Obituary

John Hutchinson Adams, III



GREENVILLE - Mr. John Hutchinson Adams III passed away peacefully on August 23, 2019 at the age of 77 surrounded by his children.



A Celebration of Life service will be held at the Lake Forest Yacht Club in Daphne, Al on September 8th from 1 pm to 4pm and then a service will be held at a later date at the Wilkerson Funeral Home in Greenville, NC, followed by burial in the Greenwood cemetery in Greenville, NC.



John, a native of Greenville NC was born on April 11, 1942 to the late Virginia Penelope Jones Adams and John Hutchinson Adams Jr. He graduated from J.H. Rose High School in 1961 and then attended East Carolina University for two years before going to work for The American Tobacco Company in 1964 as an office manager and buyer on the auction market. In 1973 he went to work for Hendrix Barnhill Corp in the water and sewer division as a supervisor. While living in Greenville he loved to train his Labrador Retriever and run her in field trials, go to the beach cottage in Atlantic beach, and hunt ducks and geese in Hyde County.



In 1978 he went to work for Trayco Inc. and moved to Daphne Al, where he settled and built the family a home on the Lake Forest Yacht & Country Club golf course. John was a past Commodore of The Lake Forest Yacht Club. Two of his loves were racing his sailboat on the weekends and attending his children's sailboat races. He also loved playing golf and was a past president of the Lake Forest Men's Golf Association.



John loved Alabama football and enjoyed having friends and family over to watch the game and cookout ribs or shrimp boil. As they say in Alabama, he loved his "Roll Tide". He always had a dream of moving back to Greenville after retiring but he just couldn't leave his children, grand-children and great grand-children behind. He resided in Daphne at the time of his passing.



He is preceded in death by his sister Sara Elizabeth Adams White, brother-in-law Charles "Charley" Alexander White Jr, and great grand child David Grady Allen.



He is survived by: his son, John Hutchinson Adams IV and wife Christine Adams; his daughter, Jean Elizabeth Adams Holland and husband Robert Lowell Holland; four grand children, Jordan Jean Adams, John Hutchinson Adams V, Parker Todd McShane and Reagan Elizabeth McShane; two great grand children Christina Jean Adams and Mary Rose Migues-Adams; his niece Virginia Adams White Pou and family; niece Sara Elizabeth White Fuqua and family, and nephew Charles Alexander White III and family.



In lieu of flowers the family kindly asks that memorial contributions be made to the United Methodist Church of Spanish Fort, AL or the First Christian Church of Greenville, NC.



As published in The Daily Reflector

John Hutchinson Adams, IIIGREENVILLE - Mr. John Hutchinson Adams III passed away peacefully on August 23, 2019 at the age of 77 surrounded by his children.A Celebration of Life service will be held at the Lake Forest Yacht Club in Daphne, Al on September 8th from 1 pm to 4pm and then a service will be held at a later date at the Wilkerson Funeral Home in Greenville, NC, followed by burial in the Greenwood cemetery in Greenville, NC.John, a native of Greenville NC was born on April 11, 1942 to the late Virginia Penelope Jones Adams and John Hutchinson Adams Jr. He graduated from J.H. Rose High School in 1961 and then attended East Carolina University for two years before going to work for The American Tobacco Company in 1964 as an office manager and buyer on the auction market. In 1973 he went to work for Hendrix Barnhill Corp in the water and sewer division as a supervisor. While living in Greenville he loved to train his Labrador Retriever and run her in field trials, go to the beach cottage in Atlantic beach, and hunt ducks and geese in Hyde County.In 1978 he went to work for Trayco Inc. and moved to Daphne Al, where he settled and built the family a home on the Lake Forest Yacht & Country Club golf course. John was a past Commodore of The Lake Forest Yacht Club. Two of his loves were racing his sailboat on the weekends and attending his children's sailboat races. He also loved playing golf and was a past president of the Lake Forest Men's Golf Association.John loved Alabama football and enjoyed having friends and family over to watch the game and cookout ribs or shrimp boil. As they say in Alabama, he loved his "Roll Tide". He always had a dream of moving back to Greenville after retiring but he just couldn't leave his children, grand-children and great grand-children behind. He resided in Daphne at the time of his passing.He is preceded in death by his sister Sara Elizabeth Adams White, brother-in-law Charles "Charley" Alexander White Jr, and great grand child David Grady Allen.He is survived by: his son, John Hutchinson Adams IV and wife Christine Adams; his daughter, Jean Elizabeth Adams Holland and husband Robert Lowell Holland; four grand children, Jordan Jean Adams, John Hutchinson Adams V, Parker Todd McShane and Reagan Elizabeth McShane; two great grand children Christina Jean Adams and Mary Rose Migues-Adams; his niece Virginia Adams White Pou and family; niece Sara Elizabeth White Fuqua and family, and nephew Charles Alexander White III and family.In lieu of flowers the family kindly asks that memorial contributions be made to the United Methodist Church of Spanish Fort, AL or the First Christian Church of Greenville, NC.As published in The Daily Reflector Published in The Daily Reflector on Sept. 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Daily Reflector Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close