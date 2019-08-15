John Ivory Williams
NEW HAVEN - Mr. John Ivory Williams, 84, died on Wednesday, August 7, 2019. Funeral Service will be held at 1:00pm on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at Christ Community O.F.W.B Church, Bethel, NC. A viewing will be held one hour prior to service at the church. Arrangements by Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations, 3205 E. 10th Street, Greenville, NC. Online condolences to www.congletonmortuary.com . As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on Aug. 15, 2019