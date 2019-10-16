John J. Langley
GREENVILLE - Mr. John J. Langley, 86, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, October 13, 2019, at Vidant Medical Center.
The funeral service will be conducted Thursday at 2 PM in the Pactolus Baptist Church. Burial will take place in the Oakdale Cemetery in Washington, NC.
Mr. Langley was a native and lifelong resident of Pitt County, living all his life in the Pactolus community. He was a dedicated member of Pactolus Baptist Church where he served as a deacon, Sunday school teacher, and various other roles. Mr. Langley was a member of the Pactolus Volunteer Fire Dept., Charter Member of Pactolus E.M.S., and a longtime member of the Pactolus Ruritan Club for over 50 years where he had served as President. He worked hard for Ormond Wholesale and then had been part owner and operator of Shop-eze Food Land and Sentry Hardware. He was past President and Chaplain of the North Carolina Food Dealers Association. He was a great provider for his family. He loved his Lord, community and family.
Mr. Langley enjoyed sailing, snow skiing, and gardening. A loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather, he will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Mr. Langley was preceded in death by his brothers, Ralph Gray Langley and his wife, Peggy Langley and Walter R. Langley, Jr.
He is survived by his: loving wife of 68 years, Doris Langley; daughter, Michele Corey and husband, Phil, of Washington; son, Barry Langley and wife, Cynthia, of Washington; granddaughter, Amy Dawn Langley Moon and husband, Jeremy, of Sunset Beach, NC; grandsons, Patrick Corey of San Diego, CA; and Daniel Corey of Hampstead, NC; 14 great grandchildren; 1 great-great-granddaughter; sisters, Bettie Carol Burroughs and husband, Van, of Fort Worth, TX; and Sherry Lea Summerlin and husband, Jim, of Hudson, NC; sister-in-law, Eleanor Langley of Darlington, SC; and many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 6 to 8 PM at Wilkerson Funeral Home, Greenville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Pactolus Baptist Church Building Fund, 5980 US Hwy 264 East, Greenville, NC 27834.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory
Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.
As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on Oct. 16, 2019