Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Jethro Ferebee Sr.. View Sign Service Information Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home - Rocky Mount 1130 N. Winstead Ave Rocky Mount , NC 27804 (252)-451-8800 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM the home of John and Patsy Graveside service 11:00 AM Pineview Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

John Jethro Ferebee, Sr.



ROCKY MOUNT - John Jethro Ferebee, Sr., age 89, passed away on Monday, October 7, 2019. Born in Vance County, NC on March 5, 1930, he was the son of the late Stephen Scott Ferebee, Sr. and Carrie Cheatham Ferebee. He was also preceded in death by his first wife of 44 years, Virginia Lea Ferebee; brothers, Stephen Scott Ferebee, Jr. and James Harrison Ferebee, Sr.; and sister, Jean Ferebee Bishop.



John was a visionary who devoted his life to helping to promote positive change for those around him. A 1952 Business graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and a veteran of the



John leaves behind to cherish his memory, wife of 17 years, Patricia Parker Ferebee; children, Mary Scott Ferebee Honbarrier and husband, Roger, of Wake Forest, John Jethro Ferebee, Jr. and wife, Lynn, of Greenville, and Lea Ferebee Boumenot and husband, Mark, of Clayton; step-children, Linda Ann Chambless, Henry Hautman Chambliss III and wife, Susan, and Winifred Chambless Culp and husband, Mark. He is also survived by grandchildren, Ashley Britt Rimmele, Robert Scott Honbarrier, John Jethro Ferebee III, Virginia Parker Ferebee, Mary Patrick Ferebee, Joseph Scott Ferebee, Katherine Ramsay Boumenot, Andrew Ferebee Boumenot and four step-grandchildren; his great-grandchildren, Jack, Gray, Rowan, and Bo Rimmele and three step-great-grandchildren; along with numerous nieces and nephews.



The family received friends and relatives on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the home of John and Patsy.



A Graveside Service was held on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Pineview Cemetery with Rev. Jim Bell officiating.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church of Rocky Mount, 100 S. Church Street, Rocky Mount, NC 27804.



Arrangements entrusted to Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1130 N. Winstead Avenue, Rocky Mount, NC 27804. You may share memories and condolences with the family by visiting



As published in The Daily Reflector

John Jethro Ferebee, Sr.ROCKY MOUNT - John Jethro Ferebee, Sr., age 89, passed away on Monday, October 7, 2019. Born in Vance County, NC on March 5, 1930, he was the son of the late Stephen Scott Ferebee, Sr. and Carrie Cheatham Ferebee. He was also preceded in death by his first wife of 44 years, Virginia Lea Ferebee; brothers, Stephen Scott Ferebee, Jr. and James Harrison Ferebee, Sr.; and sister, Jean Ferebee Bishop.John was a visionary who devoted his life to helping to promote positive change for those around him. A 1952 Business graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and a veteran of the United States Navy , his steadfast dedication to service towards his family, community, country, and to his church will always be a small glimpse into the legacy he leaves behind. John was a longtime member of First United Methodist Church of Rocky Mount. A true servant to his church he was a past Chairman of the Council on Ministries, the Administrative Board, Finance Committee, and was a District Lay Leader. A beacon of leadership in the business community, John started his first business in the 1950's and evolved into real estate development in the late 1970's after acquiring his first apartment community. As a developer, he formed Ferebee Properties specializing in multi-family community development. A profound citizen of Rocky Mount, he devoted much of his time and talent over the years through his civic stewardship. John was a co-founder and past board member of Rocky Mount Academy, was Vice Chairman on the Board of Trustees for North Carolina Wesleyan College, a past Chairman for Citizens Savings & Loan, past President and member of the Board of Governors with Benvenue Country Club, and was a past President and board member for the Harrison Family YMCA. John was also a recipient for many awards throughout his career, one in particular which stands out and as such symbolizes his principles in that he was cited for his "strong stand for what is right, fair, and honest" was the prestigious Algernon Sydney Sullivan Award presented by Wesleyan College. A visionary, community leader, dedicated husband, loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and a friend to many, his giving spirit will always be remembered and never forgotten.John leaves behind to cherish his memory, wife of 17 years, Patricia Parker Ferebee; children, Mary Scott Ferebee Honbarrier and husband, Roger, of Wake Forest, John Jethro Ferebee, Jr. and wife, Lynn, of Greenville, and Lea Ferebee Boumenot and husband, Mark, of Clayton; step-children, Linda Ann Chambless, Henry Hautman Chambliss III and wife, Susan, and Winifred Chambless Culp and husband, Mark. He is also survived by grandchildren, Ashley Britt Rimmele, Robert Scott Honbarrier, John Jethro Ferebee III, Virginia Parker Ferebee, Mary Patrick Ferebee, Joseph Scott Ferebee, Katherine Ramsay Boumenot, Andrew Ferebee Boumenot and four step-grandchildren; his great-grandchildren, Jack, Gray, Rowan, and Bo Rimmele and three step-great-grandchildren; along with numerous nieces and nephews.The family received friends and relatives on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the home of John and Patsy.A Graveside Service was held on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Pineview Cemetery with Rev. Jim Bell officiating.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church of Rocky Mount, 100 S. Church Street, Rocky Mount, NC 27804.Arrangements entrusted to Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1130 N. Winstead Avenue, Rocky Mount, NC 27804. You may share memories and condolences with the family by visiting www.wheelerwoodlief.com As published in The Daily Reflector Published in The Daily Reflector on Dec. 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Navy Return to Today's Obituaries for The Daily Reflector Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close