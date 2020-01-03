John M. Andrews, Jr.
ROBERSONVILLE - John McKinley Andrews, Jr. was born in Parmele, NC on February 3, 1927. He was the son of the late Rosalie R. Andrews and John M. Andrews, Sr. He transitioned peacefully on Sunday, December 29, 2019 in the comfort of his home in Robersonville. He was preceded in death by his lovely wife (former Williamston Primary Principal) Mary Roberts Andrews, whom he married in June 1962. John served in the in the United States Army with distinction from 1945 until 1967. Over the course of his military career, he served as an Infantryman in conflict in World War II as well as the Korean and Vietnam Wars. After his military service, John and his family returned to Robersonville where he operated the family business, Andrews & Son. John was a member of Roberson Baptist Church and regularly fellowshipped at Olive Branch Baptist Church. He was a member and Honorary Past Master of Golden Star Lodge No. 776 of the Prince Hall F. & A. Masons of NC. In addition to his wife, also preceding John in death were his brothers Louis and Rudolph Andrews. He leaves to mourn his loss his only son Alan and his wife Lynne and one grandson, Evan Andrews, each of Winton-Salem, NC; Sister Rosa A. Brodie of Rocky Mount, NC; Sister-in-law Mary T. Andrews of Philadelphia, PA; niece Sarah Brodie Sharpe (Rosa) of Raleigh, NC; niece Jacquelyn Steward (Rudolph) of Parmele, NC; nephew Troy Wright of Gastonia, NC; cousin Pat G. Short of Greenville, NC; loyal friend Tony Higgs of Robersonville, NC, Lorraine Tyson of Wilson, NC and a multitude of other family members, friends and acquaintances.
The funeral will be Saturday, January 4, 2020 at the Roberson Missionary Baptist Church, Robersonville, NC. Family visitation at 11:00 a.m., Funeral at 12:00 p.m. Services entrusted to Manson Mortuary.
As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on Jan. 3, 2020