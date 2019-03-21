John Michael Grimm
GREENVILLE - John Michael Grimm, 78, died on Sunday, March 17, 2019.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday at 11 AM at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in the chapel. A reception will follow in the Parish Hall.
A native of Ashland, Kentucky, John was born to the late John and Ethel Lewis Grimm. He was a veteran of the United States Army and a graduate of Western Kentucky University. For more than 35 years, John worked as an Accountant in both Nashville, TN and in Greenville. He was a member of St. Paul Episcopal Church in Greenville.
He is survived by: son, Matthew Thomas Grimm, of Nashville, TN; dDaughter, Sarah Grimm Holland; grandchildren, Rebecca and Rachel Holland; two great-grandchildren, all of Orlando, FL; sister, Cathy G. Gavigan and husband, Richard, of Greenville; niece, Amy G. Russell and husband, Glenn, of Raleigh; nephews, Michael David Gavigan and wife, Karen, of Aurora, CO and Jonathan S. (Jon) Gavigan and wife, Jessica, of Greenville; one great niece and six great nephews; special friends, John and Betty West, of Greenville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: The Service League of Greenville Inpatient Hospice, 920 Wellness Drive, Greenville, NC 27834; or to St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 401 E. 4th St., Greenville, NC 27858.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory.
Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com
As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on Mar. 21, 2019