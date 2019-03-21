Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Michael Grimm. View Sign

John Michael Grimm



GREENVILLE - John Michael Grimm, 78, died on Sunday, March 17, 2019.



A memorial service will be held on Saturday at 11 AM at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in the chapel. A reception will follow in the Parish Hall.



A native of Ashland, Kentucky, John was born to the late John and Ethel Lewis Grimm. He was a veteran of the United States



He is survived by: son, Matthew Thomas Grimm, of Nashville, TN; dDaughter, Sarah Grimm Holland; grandchildren, Rebecca and Rachel Holland; two great-grandchildren, all of Orlando, FL; sister, Cathy G. Gavigan and husband, Richard, of Greenville; niece, Amy G. Russell and husband, Glenn, of Raleigh; nephews, Michael David Gavigan and wife, Karen, of Aurora, CO and Jonathan S. (Jon) Gavigan and wife, Jessica, of Greenville; one great niece and six great nephews; special friends, John and Betty West, of Greenville.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: The Service League of Greenville Inpatient Hospice, 920 Wellness Drive, Greenville, NC 27834; or to St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 401 E. 4th St., Greenville, NC 27858.



Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory.



