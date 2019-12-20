Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Samuel Moore II. View Sign Service Information Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory 2100 East Fifth Street Greenville , NC 27858 (252)-752-2101 Send Flowers Obituary

John Samuel Moore, II



GREENVILLE - Mr. John Samuel Moore, II, 69, passed away on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at his home.



The funeral service will be held on Sunday at 4pm in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel officiated by the Rev Bob Hudak. A private family entombment will be held in the mausoleum at Pinewood Memorial Park.



John was a longtime resident of Pitt County and son to the late Norman F. Moore and Hazel Moore Hamilton. He was a graduate of East Carolina University and was a proud veteran having served in the United States



He is preceded in death by his parents and his beloved dogs Sky, Katy, and Bella.



John leaves behind his wife, Martha Jeffress Moore; Daughters, Lara Christian Howe and husband, Joe, of Wilson and Catherine Moore Lane and husband, Wyatt, of Greenville; Grandchildren, Harris, Molly Reed and Preston; A sister, Margaret Moore Zincowich and husband Dave of Montana; along with nephews and nieces Kip Boys, Kathy Cook, and Robert Boys.



The family will receive friends on Sunday at 3 PM, one hour prior to the service, at Wilkerson Funeral Home.



Memorial contributions may be made to: MD Anderson, 1515 Holcombe Blvd, Houston, TX 77030 Our friends at Cavalier Rescue of Florida, P.O. Box 410938, Melbourne FL 32941 or the rescue organization where we found precious Kaylea: Cavalier Rescue USA by going to their website.



Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory.



Online condolences at



As published in The Daily Reflector

John Samuel Moore, IIGREENVILLE - Mr. John Samuel Moore, II, 69, passed away on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at his home.The funeral service will be held on Sunday at 4pm in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel officiated by the Rev Bob Hudak. A private family entombment will be held in the mausoleum at Pinewood Memorial Park.John was a longtime resident of Pitt County and son to the late Norman F. Moore and Hazel Moore Hamilton. He was a graduate of East Carolina University and was a proud veteran having served in the United States Army . For more than 20 years John worked in the banking industry in a variety of capacities including mortgage banking. His later years were dedicated to his timber brokerage business, Moore Carolina, Inc. Those who knew John would agree that he had a great passion for living, for laughing, and for loving in all aspects of his life and always in his own unique and grand way. John loved the outdoors. From Boy Scouts and swimming to hunting on his family farm, boating, golfing, estimating timber valuations or watching his hummingbirds, John liked to be outside. No one knew his capacity to love more than his wife of 23 years and their four Cavalier King Charles Spaniels: Cadbury, Kip, Kaylea, and Kenan. John's larger than life personality, his infectious laugh and fun-loving ways will be greatly missed by all those who were fortunate enough to know him.He is preceded in death by his parents and his beloved dogs Sky, Katy, and Bella.John leaves behind his wife, Martha Jeffress Moore; Daughters, Lara Christian Howe and husband, Joe, of Wilson and Catherine Moore Lane and husband, Wyatt, of Greenville; Grandchildren, Harris, Molly Reed and Preston; A sister, Margaret Moore Zincowich and husband Dave of Montana; along with nephews and nieces Kip Boys, Kathy Cook, and Robert Boys.The family will receive friends on Sunday at 3 PM, one hour prior to the service, at Wilkerson Funeral Home.Memorial contributions may be made to: MD Anderson, 1515 Holcombe Blvd, Houston, TX 77030 Our friends at Cavalier Rescue of Florida, P.O. Box 410938, Melbourne FL 32941 or the rescue organization where we found precious Kaylea: Cavalier Rescue USA by going to their website.Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory.Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com As published in The Daily Reflector Published in The Daily Reflector on Dec. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Army Return to Today's Obituaries for The Daily Reflector Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close