John Sarantos Laliotes
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Sarantos Laliotes.
GRIMESLAND - John Sarantos Laliotes, age 71, passed away peacefully at his home on April 9, 2019.
Honoring John's wishes, a celebration of his life will be held at a later date with family in Florida. Enichement at Pinewood Mausoleum.
John was born in Brooklyn, NY and resided in Rockland County, NY until college. He graduated from ECU in 1969 with a degree in Political Science. John was a successful pharmaceutical sales representative, district manager and advanced training manager primarily with Bristol-Myers-Squibb. He was known for his dry sense of humor, and always challenging his sales teams to utilize "critical thinking" in their work. He celebrated winning District Manager of the Year concluding with a trip to Paris. He particularly gave thanks to his mentor, Paul Klein.
John and Ann moved 15 times in their careers, coming back to the Greenville area with retirement. Their shared passions included their love for ECU and ECU athletics. A first generation college graduate, John believed in giving back to his alma mater by establishing multiple student endowments. He was so proud of the recent opening of the John Laliotes Political Science renovated Library at ECU which bears his name. John also relished political "debating", the theater arts, and enjoyed nature through travel and at their homes. They spent earlier years taking fun-filled cross-country cruises in their former sports car. Nothing could match the taste of eastern NC BBQ or Joe's Stone Crabs.
John was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Lottie Laliotes, and a brother, Kenneth.
He is survived by his: beloved wife of 49 years, Ann Brandon Laliotes; sister-in-laws, Jane Williams and Mary Leslie Brandon; and nieces, Jenny Guilbeau, Nancy Williams, Katie Conley and their children.
A caring, funny, full of life and loving man will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Thanks to CCH Hospice nurses D.J., Kim, Cami, and Elizabeth, P.A. for their compassion and care.
In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials to ECU Educational Foundation, Inc. (Pirate Club) in John's name, Ward Sports Medicine Building, Suite 304, Greenville, NC 27858-4353. GO PIRATES!
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home
Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.
As published in The Daily Reflector
Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory
2100 East Fifth Street
Greenville, NC 27858
(252) 752-2101
Published in The Daily Reflector on Apr. 10, 2019