John Stuart Fletcher, III



GREENVILLE - Mr. John Stuart Fletcher, III, 24, left this earth on Thursday, August 22, 2019.



A memorial service will be conducted Monday, August 26, 2019 at 6 PM at St. Peter Catholic Church.



Stuart was a native and lifelong resident of Pitt County. He attended Wahl Coates Elementary School, St. Peter Catholic School, J.H. Rose High School, and was a current student of ECU. While at ECU, Stuart was President of his fraternity, Pi Kappa Psi, was active in SGA, and had helped start the ECU NRA Chapter.



Stuart loved the games of baseball, disc golf, and the outdoors, especially sport fishing. He will be greatly missed by all those he shared these times with him. Stuart had a huge heart and would do anything for anyone. He simply had a way with people and knew no strangers. His smile was contagious and would light up a room. His love carried over to animals, good food and drink, and music, especially Widespread Panic. Stuart was a friend anyone was lucky to have.



Stuart was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Jean Mincey Fletcher, maternal grandmother, Mary Adair, and grandfather, Donald Eugene Barnhill, Jr.



He is survived by his: parents, Dawn and J.D. Fletcher; brother, Charles Dixon Fletcher; paternal grandfather, John Stuart Fletcher, II; maternal grandfather, Dr. Pakkam Rajasekaran; and several aunts, an uncle, and cousins.



The family will receive friends following the service in the Spiritual Life Center at St. Peter Catholic Church.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Stuart's name to an addiction treatment facility of your choice.



Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory.



