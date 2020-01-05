John 'Troy' Bell
PINETOPS - John "Troy" Bell, son of Clara Bell and the late John Bell, was born January 15, 1964 in Lewiston, Maine.
Troy passed away on Monday, December 30, 2019 while surrounded by his family at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville, NC.
He leaves behind his beloved wife of 31 years, Lynn Bell, daughter Caitlin Bell Foy (Colin Foy) of Grimesland, grandson Liam, also of Grimesland, sister Cindy Lakenburges of O'Fallon, IL, sister Carrie Bell, and brother Shawn Bell, both of Lewiston, ME.
Raised in Lewiston, Troy enjoyed and excelled at playing ice hockey in his youth. He was a lover of the outdoors and an avid Harley Davidson enthusiast.
In honor and celebration of his life, memorial services will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, January 11, at Carlisle Funeral Home in Tarboro, NC.
In lieu of flowers, Troy's family requests contributions to assist with his extensive medical expenses, which can be shared via NC State Employees' Credit Union.
Published in The Daily Reflector on Jan. 5, 2020