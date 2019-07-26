Johnnie Mitchell Patterson
GREENVILLE - Johnnie Mitchell Patterson, 69, passed away on Wednesday, July 24, 2019.
Funeral service will be held Saturday at 11 AM in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel, officiated by Rev. Keith Cobb. Burial will follow in Pinewood Memorial Park.
Mr. Patterson, a resident of Pitt County, was a graduate of Bailey High School. A veteran of the Vietnam War, he served in the United States Navy for four years on the USS Ticonderoga aircraft carrier. Following his military service, he worked in the trucking industry for 25 years, serving as distribution center manager for 10 of those years. Mr. Patterson was also owner and operator of Johnnie Patterson Landscaping for 22 years. Outside of work, Johnnie was an avid stock investor and gardener.
Mr. Patterson was preceded in death by his parents, Johnny and Mildred Lamm Patterson; parents-in-law, Harvey and Bertha Mills Nelson; nephew, Wesley Allen Craft, whom he loved like a son; and a brother-in-law, Wesley Earl Craft.
He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Rachel Nelson Patterson; great nieces, whom he loved like grandchildren, Mary Wesley Craft and Madeline Walker Craft, of Farmville; four brothers, Marvin Patterson and wife, Chris, of Lucama, NC and their son, Michael, Tony Patterson of Asheville, NC and Tim Patterson and his wife, Dee, of Bailey, NC; sister-in-law, Irene Craft. He also leaves his very special companion, his dog, "Lucy Bell."
The family will receive friends on Friday evening from 6-8 PM at Wilkerson Funeral Home.
Mr. Patterson's family would like to share their deep appreciation to Vidant Cancer Center and Vidant Medical Oncology Clinic& Infusion Center, for their wonderful care and compassion for Johnnie over the past 14 months.
Published in The Daily Reflector on July 26, 2019