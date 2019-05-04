Johnnie Oliver "Jack" Murphrey
SNOW HILL - Mr. Johnnie Oliver "Jack" Murphrey, age 86, passed away Friday morning, May 3, 2019 at Vidant Inpatient Hospice. A native of Greene County, he was born January 31, 1933, the son of Durward Belmont and Nolah Smith Murphrey. Jack was a graduate of the Maury High School and a veteran of the US Army having served during the Korean Conflict. Being reared in a farm family, Jack continued farming and managing the farm affairs for many years. A talented welder, Jack established a business in the Lizzie Community and maintained a welding and fabrication shop there until his retirement. He was well known for his abilities to repair farm equipment, metal fabrication, and his extensive wrought iron railings and other decorative ironworks. Jack was a member of Mt. Herman United Methodist Church where he attended his entire life and the Snow Hill American Legion Post 94.
His surviving family includes his wife, Nell Mooring Murphrey of the home; daughters, Jackie M. McLawhorn and husband Johnny of Hookerton, and Karla M. Jennings and husband Jay of Snow Hill; grandchildren, Jessica Jennings Polk and husband Jonathan of Frisco, NC, Tracy McLawhorn Hayes and husband Jason of Hookerton, and John B. McLawhorn III and wife Sarah of Hookerton; great-grandchildren, Madelyn Polk, Charlotte Polk, and Kade McLawhorn; siblings, Nolah Ann M. Dail of Snow Hill and Belmont Murphrey and wife Grace of Tarboro; and sisters-in-law, Cornelia Murphrey of Farmville and Faye M. Holloman of Walstonburg. In addition to his parents, Jack was preceded in death by a brother, Durward R. Murphrey; and brother-in-law, Louis William Dail.
Funeral Services will be held 7 PM Sunday, May 5th, at the chapel of Taylor-Tyson Funeral Service with Pastor Sam Loy officiating. Committal Services will follow at 10 AM, Monday, May 6th, at the Snow Hill Cemetery.
The family will receive friends on Sunday immediately following the service and other times at the Murphrey residence. Flowers are welcome or memorials may be made to Mt. Herman UMC, PO Box 239, Maury, NC 28554. Online condolences at www.taylor-tyson.com
As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on May 4, 2019