Jonathan James Dewitt Rex
GREENVILLE - Jonathan James Dewitt Rex, 33, passed away on Monday, August 26, 2019.
A memorial service will be held on Monday at 4 PM in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel.
Jonathan, born in Syracuse, NY, was serving in the United States Army Reserve.
He is survived by his wife, Holly Tillotson Rex and children, Collin Berry Rex and Hailey Nova Ray Rex, all of the home; parents, James and Rose Rex of New York; 5 brothers, Kevin Quartier, Shawn Quartier, Jarrod Rex, and Nicholas Rex, all of New York, and Ryan Quartier of Indiana; and sister, Victoria Rex of New York; along with nieces & nephews, Damn Quartier, Ryley Quartier, Raigan Quartier, Destini Sallis and Zo Quartier.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory.
