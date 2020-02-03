Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jonathan Vann Bridgers. View Sign Service Information Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory 2100 East Fifth Street Greenville , NC 27858 (252)-752-2101 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM St. Peter Catholic Church 2700 E. 4th Street Greenville , NC View Map Funeral Mass 11:00 AM St. Peter Catholic Church 2700 E. 4th Street Greenville , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Jonathan Vann Bridgers



GREENVILLE - Jonathan Vann Bridgers, 43, passed away on Friday, January 31, 2020 at his home.



A Mass of Resurrection will be held on Tuesday at 11 AM at St. Peter Catholic Church. A private family burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery.



A native of Greenville, Jonathan was born on August 29, 1976 to Charles and Mattie Moye King Bridgers. He attended St. Peter's Catholic School and was a graduate of J. H. Rose High School, class of 1994. He received his degree from East Carolina University with a double major of History and Political Science and was inducted into the National Honor Society. In addition, he served as Vice-President of Delta Sigma Phi fraternity and continued to serve as Alumnus Treasurer. He later received his law degree from Regent University in Virginia Beach, class of 2005. He was a practicing attorney for over 10 years trying cases all over eastern Carolina. In 2014 he began his own practice and served his clients from The Bridgers Law Firm. Jonanthan was a Eagle Scout and was a member of St. Peter Catholic Church.



Jonathan had a strong silent personality. He listened to people intently and offered an intelligent comment when it was appropriate. Underneath the quiet exterior was a quick wit and a mirthful viewpoint of life that was very clever. He was always courteous, a deep thinker, extremely well read and an authentic individual. He was deeply capable in many areas. The greatest attribute that Jonathan possessed was his unwavering devotion to his Mother, Father and his two brothers. He was a doting and loving uncle and will forever be remembered by those who held him dear. To his peers he will be remembered as a well-respected attorney and friend.



Jonathan was preceded in death by his Maternal grandparents, Howard Holton King, Sr. and Marguerite Byers King, Paternal grandparents, Charlie Wilson Bridgers and Sadie Vann Bridgers.



Surviving are: Parents, Charles L. and Mattie Moye King Bridgers; Brothers, Christopher Holton Bridgers of Morehead City and special friend, Dr. Jessica Harrell, and Andrew Davis Bridgers of Greenville; Nephew, Holton Anderson Bridgers of Morehead City; Aunts, Jean Ann King Sears and husband, Robert, of Greenville and Virginia King "Ginger" Baker and husband, Bruce, of Winterville; Uncle, Howard Holton King, Jr. and wife, Carolyn, of Fayetteville; and Numerous cousins.



The family will receive friends on Tuesday one hour prior to the service from 10-11 AM at the church.



Memorial contributions may be made to: St. Peter Catholic Church, 2700 E. 4th Street, Greenville, NC 27858 or The Service League of Greenville Inpatient Hospice, 920 Wellness Drive, Greenville, NC 27834.



Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory.



