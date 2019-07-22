Jonnie Briley
GREENVILLE - Mrs. Jonnie Briley, 90, died Sunday, July 21, 2019.
The funeral service will be conducted Tuesday at 11 am in the Oakmont Baptist Church. Burial will be in the Winterville Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church from 10 to 11 am on Tuesday prior to the service.
Mrs. Briley was a native of Pitt County and a graduate of Winterville High School. She worked with J.C. Penney for a number of years, retiring in 1991. She was a member of Oakmont Baptist Church.
Mrs. Briley was preceded in death in 2016 by her husband of 64 years, Willie Elbert Briley, Sr and in 2014 by a son, Willie "Bill" Elbert Briley, Jr.
She is survived: Son, Keith Briley and wife, Donna, of Greenville; Daughter-in-law, Adrianna Briley of Grimesland; Grandchildren, Melissa Wilson and husband Roger, Kimberly Hill and husband, Spencer, Christopher Briley and wife, Hayley, and Diana Briley; 10 great-grandchildren; and A number of loving and supportive nieces and nephews.
The family thanks her care partners, Brenda Watts, Alice Brock, Sylvia and Patricia for their loving care.
Flowers are welcome or memorial contributions may be made to: Oakmont Baptist Church, 1100 Red Banks Road, Greenville, NC 27858 or Gideon's International, P.O. Box 20062, Greenville, NC 27858.
Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com
As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on July 22, 2019