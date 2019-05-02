Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joy Bass Sasser. View Sign Service Information Wilson Memorial Service 2811 Fieldstream Dr. N Wilson , NC 27896 (252)-237-7171 Send Flowers Obituary

Joy Bass Sasser



WHITSETT - Joy Bass Sasser, 89, of Whitsett, formerly of Greenville, died Monday, April 29, 2019.



A Celebration of Life Service will be Saturday, May 4, 5:00 PM, at Little Rock Free Will Baptist Church, Lucama followed by visitation and fellowship in the church fellowship hall. Interment will be Sunday, May 5, 1:30 PM, at Springhill Presbyterian Church Cemetery, Lucama.



She loved to travel, work in her garden, play bridge, donate time to church outreach programs, spending time with family especially with grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



Joy was preceded in death by her parents, Isaac and Bessie Lucas Bass; brothers, Dewey Bass, Elwood Bass and A.R. Bass; sisters, Edna Gladson and Evelyn Pittman; her spouses, Denver Sasser and Mallie Thompson and her son, Gregory Sasser.



Joy is survived by her sons, Bobby Sasser (Jeanie) of Whitsett and Marc Sasser (Gail) of Brentwood, CA; brothers, Leo Bass (Alice) of Lucama, C.B. Bass (Fay) of Lucama and Gerald Bass (Hilda) of Wilson; two grandsons, four granddaughters, one great-grandson and two great-granddaughters.



In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Little Rock FWB Church, PO Box 340, Lucama, NC 27851, The ALS Association North Carolina, 4 North Blount Street, Suite 200, Raleigh, NC 27601 or donate online at



Arrangements by Wilson Memorial Service, 2811 Fieldstream Dr N, Wilson, 237-7171,



As published in The Daily Reflector

Joy Bass SasserWHITSETT - Joy Bass Sasser, 89, of Whitsett, formerly of Greenville, died Monday, April 29, 2019.A Celebration of Life Service will be Saturday, May 4, 5:00 PM, at Little Rock Free Will Baptist Church, Lucama followed by visitation and fellowship in the church fellowship hall. Interment will be Sunday, May 5, 1:30 PM, at Springhill Presbyterian Church Cemetery, Lucama.She loved to travel, work in her garden, play bridge, donate time to church outreach programs, spending time with family especially with grandchildren and great-grandchildren.Joy was preceded in death by her parents, Isaac and Bessie Lucas Bass; brothers, Dewey Bass, Elwood Bass and A.R. Bass; sisters, Edna Gladson and Evelyn Pittman; her spouses, Denver Sasser and Mallie Thompson and her son, Gregory Sasser.Joy is survived by her sons, Bobby Sasser (Jeanie) of Whitsett and Marc Sasser (Gail) of Brentwood, CA; brothers, Leo Bass (Alice) of Lucama, C.B. Bass (Fay) of Lucama and Gerald Bass (Hilda) of Wilson; two grandsons, four granddaughters, one great-grandson and two great-granddaughters.In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Little Rock FWB Church, PO Box 340, Lucama, NC 27851, The ALS Association North Carolina, 4 North Blount Street, Suite 200, Raleigh, NC 27601 or donate online at www.alsnc.org Arrangements by Wilson Memorial Service, 2811 Fieldstream Dr N, Wilson, 237-7171, www.wilsonmemorialservice.com As published in The Daily Reflector Published in The Daily Reflector on May 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Daily Reflector Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close