WHITSETT - Joy Bass Sasser, 89, of Whitsett, formerly of Greenville, died Monday, April 29, 2019.

A Celebration of Life Service will be Saturday, May 4, 5:00 PM, at Little Rock Free Will Baptist Church, Lucama followed by visitation and fellowship in the church fellowship hall. Interment will be Sunday, May 5, 1:30 PM, at Springhill Presbyterian Church Cemetery, Lucama.

She loved to travel, work in her garden, play bridge, donate time to church outreach programs, spending time with family especially with grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Joy was preceded in death by her parents, Isaac and Bessie Lucas Bass; brothers, Dewey Bass, Elwood Bass and A.R. Bass; sisters, Edna Gladson and Evelyn Pittman; her spouses, Denver Sasser and Mallie Thompson and her son, Gregory Sasser.

Joy is survived by her sons, Bobby Sasser (Jeanie) of Whitsett and Marc Sasser (Gail) of Brentwood, CA; brothers, Leo Bass (Alice) of Lucama, C.B. Bass (Fay) of Lucama and Gerald Bass (Hilda) of Wilson; two grandsons, four granddaughters, one great-grandson and two great-granddaughters.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Little Rock FWB Church, PO Box 340, Lucama, NC 27851, The ALS Association North Carolina, 4 North Blount Street, Suite 200, Raleigh, NC 27601 or donate online at www.alsnc.org.

Arrangements by Wilson Memorial Service, 2811 Fieldstream Dr N, Wilson, 237-7171, www.wilsonmemorialservice.com

As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on May 2, 2019
