Joy Tilman Clark
GREENVILLE - Mrs. Joy Tilman Clark, 91, passed away Wednesday, July 17, 2019.
The funeral service will be conducted Sunday at 3 PM at First Pentecostal Holiness Church officiated by Rev. Michael Bartlett. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery.
Mrs. Clark, a native of Charlottesville Virginia, was daughter of the late Paul and Sue Gann Tilman.
She married Cecil Clark in 1947 and they made their home in Greenville. She and her husband owned and operated Greenville Heating and Air-Conditioning for many years. A Methodist for many years, she was a charter member of Holy Trinity United Methodist Church. Mrs. Clark loved gardening and flowers and most any activity that took her outside.
In addition to her parents Mrs. Clark was preceded in death by her husband, James Cecil Clark; daughter, Cecilia Clark Edmondson; and brother, Sonny Tilman
She is survived by a son, Jim Clark and wife, Brenda, of LaGrange; daughter, Susan Clark of Greenville; grandchildren, Mary Katherine Bradley and husband, David, and Matthew Tilman Clark;
great granddaughter, Laura Bradley;
sisters-in-law, Alice Mae Tilman of Rustburg, VA and Nooney Clark of Fort Worth, TX.
The family will receive friends Saturday from 6-8 PM Wilkerson Funeral Home.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory.
Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on July 19, 2019