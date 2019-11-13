Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joyce Briley Flye. View Sign Service Information Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory 2100 East Fifth Street Greenville , NC 27858 (252)-752-2101 Visitation 3:00 PM - 4:00 PM West Haven Presbyterian Church Memorial service 4:00 PM West Haven Presbyterian Church Send Flowers Obituary

Joyce Briley Flye



ROCKY MOUNT - Joyce Briley Flye passed away on November 10, 2019. A memorial service will be held Friday at 4:00 PM at West Haven Presbyterian Church, officiated by Rev. Dan Davis. The family will receive friends in the church narthex one hour prior to the service, at 3:00 PM. A private burial will be held Friday morning in Greenwood Cemetery in Greenville.



Joyce was born in Greenville, NC on July 22, 1927 to Edward Leslie Briley and Mamie Ercell Toler Briley. She was a member of West Haven Presbyterian Church of Rocky Mount, NC for 26 years.



She was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, Richard Ira Flye. She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Joyce Flye Floyd, and son-in-law, Wiley Francis Floyd.



Joyce is survived by her daughters Mary Catherine Flye, Patricia Flye Shearin and husband H.C. Shearin, Jr., all of Rocky Mount, NC; son Richard Ira Flye, Jr. and wife Elizabeth Mast Flye from Henderson, NC. She is also survived by four grandchildren, Misty Floyd Moore of Rockingham, NC, Sabrina Floyd Long and husband Jonathan Long, of Rocky Mount, NC, Claire Flye Donahoe and husband Will Donahoe of Wilmington, NC, Andrew Flye and wife Mallory Whitmore Flye of Raleigh, NC, and eight great-grandchildren.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to West Haven Presbyterian Church, 1001 West Haven Blvd, Rocky Mount, NC 27803 or Community Hospice, 2479 Hurt Drive, Rocky Mount, NC 27804.



A special thank you for the kind and attentive care received from The Cottage at Spring Arbor, Community Hospice, and Dr. David Browder.



