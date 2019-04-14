Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joyful Roach "Dorothy" Gardener. View Sign





SIMPSON - Joyful "Dorothy" Roach Gardener entered into eternal peace on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 in Simpson, NC. Joy was born to Johnnie Lee Roach and Gloria Roach August 10, 1945 In Pitt County, NC. She is the granddaughter of Esther Mills. The great granddaughter of Lewis Bryant Mills. The great great granddaughter of John Herney Roach and Hattie



She grew up in Haddock's Crossroad and Hollywood Communities of Pitt County. She graduated from WH Robinson High School in Winterville, NC in 1963.



Joyful was employed at Fieldcrest Mills in Greenville, NC for several years.



Joyful is preceded in death by her parents Johnnie and Gloria Roach.



Joyful leaves to cherish her life devoted husband Jack Gardner Jr.; 2 daughters, Patrica Gardener of Ayden, NC, Valerie Gardener of the home; three brothers, William Roach (Retha), Ezekiel Roach, all of Ayden, NC; Joe Roach (Essie), from Grifton, NC; one sister, Allie Hardy (Sam) of Grimesland, NC; 2 sisters-in-law, Mamie E Payton (Roney) of Simpson, NC, Lena Hicks of Benson, NC. A host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.



Services will be held Tuesday, April 16, at 1 p.m. at Phillipi Church with a viewing one hour prior to services.



As published in The Daily Reflector

