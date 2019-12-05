Juanita Gill Smith
GREENVILLE - Ms. Juanita Gill Smith, 84, died Monday, December 2, 2019. Funeral Service will be held at 1:00pm on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations Chapel, Greenville, NC. A visitation will be held one hour prior to service in the chapel. Arrangements by Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations, 3205 E. 10th Street, Greenville, NC. Online condolences to www.congletonmortuary.com . As published in The Daily Reflector
