Juanita Gill Smith

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Juanita Gill Smith.
Service Information
Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations
3205 E 10Th St
Greenville, NC
27858
(252)-355-9995
Obituary
Send Flowers

Juanita Gill Smith

GREENVILLE - Ms. Juanita Gill Smith, 84, died Monday, December 2, 2019. Funeral Service will be held at 1:00pm on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations Chapel, Greenville, NC. A visitation will be held one hour prior to service in the chapel. Arrangements by Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations, 3205 E. 10th Street, Greenville, NC. Online condolences to www.congletonmortuary.com . As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on Dec. 5, 2019
bullet Smith
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.