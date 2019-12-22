Juanita Mizell Davenport
GREENVILLE - Mrs. Juanita Mizell Davenport, 95, passed away Friday, December 20, 2019
A graveside service will be held Monday at 2:30 PM in Pinewood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends prior to the service at Wilkerson Funeral Home from 1 to 2 PM.
Mrs. Davenport was a lifelong resident of Pitt County, residing most of her adult life in the Pactolus community. She was a longtime member of the Greenville Church of God. Mrs. Davenport was a prayer warrior who witnessed daily to her family and others about Jesus. She loved flowers and spending time with her family.
Mrs. Davenport was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Davenport, and all of her brothers and sisters.
She is survived by her daughter, Rebecca D. Lang and husband, Richard, of Scottsdale, AZ; sons, Ray Davenport of Wake Forest, Gene Davenport and wife, Judy, of Greenville, Dan Davenport of Willow Springs, and Bill Davenport and wife, Sue, of Cary; former son-in-law, Jack Davenport and wife, Connie, of Ayden; special granddaughter, Anita Voris of Scottsdale, AZ; 9 other grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandchild.
Flowers are welcome or memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.or the Greenville Church of God, 3105 S. Memorial Dr., Greenville, NC 27834.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory.
Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.
As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on Dec. 22, 2019