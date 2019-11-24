Judith Gautier Everette
WASHINGTON - Mrs. Judith Gautier Everette, age 76, a resident of Washington, passed away Friday, November 22, 2019 at Ridgewood Manor with her two sons by her side.
Funeral services will be held 3:00 PM Tuesday, November 26, 2019 from the Chapel of Paul Funeral Home & Crematory in Washington, conducted by Dr. Robert Cayton. Burial will follow in Oakdale Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM Tuesday prior to the service at the funeral home.
Flowers re appreciated or memorials may be made to the First Christian Church, 307 West 3rd Street, Washington, N.C. 27889.
Online condolences may be offered to the family by visiting www.paulfuneralhome.com
Paul Funeral Home & Crematory in Washington is honored to serve the Everette family. As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on Nov. 24, 2019