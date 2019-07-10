Judy Jones Holley



SNOW HILL - Judy Jones Holley, 72, passed away Monday, July 8, 2019.



Judy was born May 14, 1947 in Wilson, NC and was a lifetime resident of Greene County. She graduated Greene Central High School in 1965 and was a graduate of Wilson Memorial Hospital School of Nursing in 1968.



Judy had a 44-year career in nursing, retiring from Pitt County Memorial Hospital in 2012.



She was a member of First Baptist Church of Snow Hill since 1955; former Sunday school teacher, church teller and member of the choir.



Family was very important to her. She was extremely proud of her children and a loving and devoted "Baba" to her grandchildren.



Judy was preceded in death by her parents, Harvey Edward Jones, Sr. and Katy Walston Jones.



She is survived by son, Jon Holley and wife, Kim, of Greenville; daughter, Susan Turnage and husband, Wayne, of LaGrange; grandchildren, Aaron and Grant Holley and Jason and Allison Turnage; sister, Anne Sugg and husband Joe of Winston Salem; brother Edward Jones and wife Sarah of Snow Hill.



The funeral service will be conducted Wednesday, July 10, at 7:00pm at First Baptist Church in Snow Hill. The family will receive friends following the service.



In lieu of flowers please make contributions to the First Baptist Church of Snow Hill Memorial Fund.



As published in The Daily Reflector

