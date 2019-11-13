Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Julia Elizabeth Sawyer Fleming. View Sign Service Information Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory 2100 East Fifth Street Greenville , NC 27858 (252)-752-2101 Visitation 12:30 PM Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory 2100 East Fifth Street Greenville , NC 27858 View Map Funeral service 1:30 PM Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory 2100 East Fifth Street Greenville , NC 27858 View Map Burial Following Services Greenwood Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

GREENVILLE - Julia Elizabeth Sawyer Fleming (Judy), 91, passed away on Monday, November 11, 2019.



The funeral service will be held on Thursday at 1:30 PM in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, beginning at 12:30 PM at Wilkerson Funeral Home.



Judy, the daughter of Cassie Howell Sawyer and Julian Matthews Sawyer, was born in Fentress, Virginia; now a part of Chesapeake. She started school in Hertford, NC, where she was a much loved by a large extended family, especially her grandmother, Margaret Matthews Sawyer (Mag).



At the age of 8 years old, she was doing hair for all of the women in the family, which was considered a very special treat for the farm women during The Great Depression. Judy's family was musically talented and given to rolling up the rug for friends to dance in the parlor. Whoever showed up with an instrument, made up their band. She would travel to visit relatives during the summer, often her cousin, Arthea. The girls sang in two-part harmony and were asked to sing in church, wherever they were visiting. Her uncle, Clyde Landing, was a local musician here in Greenville. He would have the girls sing on the radio when he was performing at the Tobacco Market.



During the war, the family moved to Portsmouth, Virginia. They were just in time for the "Jitterbug/Big Band" era and Judy loved dancing. In her early teens she taught ballroom dancing professionally. At 16, she and her mother moved to Greenville, where they both worked at Blount Harvey's. She enjoyed the dances at the USO, along with square dancing at the Armory when her uncle's band was playing. In 1946, she graduated from Rose High School. She was riding on the back of her cousin's motorcycle when James Louis Fleming saw her for the first time and said, "I'm going to marry that girl!" Later that year, they were married. They had 68 wonderful years together, before he passed away in 2014.



Judy was a loving and caring mother. She was Den Mother for her sons' Cub Scout dens. She also taught Sunday school and Bible School for Our Redeemer Lutheran Church. When her children became older, she operated the laundromat by Overton's with her sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Elizabeth and Guy Whichard. It was at the laundromat, that Judy taught many ECU students Laundry 101. She did all of these things, in addition to, keeping the books and accounts for Fleming Serve Station for decades.



In the 1980's, Judy and Louis became very active members in the Pitt County Shrine Club. They also became members of the Mount Pleasant Christian Church, where she supervised and often cooked the Wednesday night fellowship meals. They were also part of the team offering communion to shut-ins on Sundays. Judy and Louis were very grateful when the team came to them in the later years.



Judy was a beautiful and lively soul, who brought good cheer to all who knew her. She passed the ability to "laugh until you cry" on to her children and grandchildren.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by; husband, James Louis Fleming, Sr.; and son, Benjamin Wesley Fleming.



She is survived by her three children, Cathy Elizabeth Fleming, Thomas Edward Fleming, and James Louis Fleming, Jr.; grandchildren, Brian Fleming, Kelly Whitehurst, Michael Greene and Mary Evans; great-grandchildren, Bailey Fleming, Landon Fleming, Ally



The family would like to acknowledge special companions, Mrs. Nan Godley and Ms. Tammy O'Neal, for their love and support. They would also like to extend a special thanks to all of those who were a part of Judy's healthcare and well-being: Melissa, Angela, and Brittany at Kindred Hospice; Jane, Stephanie, Laura, Tina, and Kay at Kindred Home Health; Jane Wamsher, NP and her nurse, Pam; Dr. Ershadi and nurse, Sandra; Dr. Kyle Harner; Drs. Barondes and Bouer and staff; Dr. Reeves and staff, and Dr. Gamboa and staff. The family would also like to thank the Mount Pleasant Christian Church family for their boundless love and support.



Memorial donations may be made to Mount Pleasant Christian Church, 1726 Staton House Rd, Greenville, NC 27834.



Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences at











