Julius Edward Streeter
GREENVILLE - Mr. Julius Edward Streeter, 77, died Sunday, February 2, 2020. Funeral Service will be held at 3:00pm on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at Philippi Church Of Christ Church, Greenville, NC. A visitation will be held on Friday, February 7, 2020 from 5:00 - 7:00pm at Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations Chapel. Arrangements by Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations, 3205 E. 10th Street, Greenville, NC. Online condolences to www.congletonmortuary.com. As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on Feb. 6, 2020