Julius Edward Streeter

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Julius Edward Streeter.
Service Information
Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations
3205 E 10Th St
Greenville, NC
27858
(252)-355-9995
Obituary
Send Flowers

Julius Edward Streeter

GREENVILLE - Mr. Julius Edward Streeter, 77, died Sunday, February 2, 2020. Funeral Service will be held at 3:00pm on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at Philippi Church Of Christ Church, Greenville, NC. A visitation will be held on Friday, February 7, 2020 from 5:00 - 7:00pm at Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations Chapel. Arrangements by Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations, 3205 E. 10th Street, Greenville, NC. Online condolences to www.congletonmortuary.com. As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on Feb. 6, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.