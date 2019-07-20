Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Julius Fleming Pollard. View Sign Service Information Clements Funeral Service 1105 Broad Street Durham , NC 27705-3509 (919)-286-1224 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Clements Funeral Service 1105 Broad Street Durham , NC 27705-3509 View Map Funeral service 4:00 PM Bethel United Methodist Church Bethel , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary





DURHAM - Julius Fleming Pollard, age 84, better known to all as Jule, died on Thursday, July 18, 2019 following a rapid decline in health. He was a native of Bethel, NC and was the older son of the late Fernando Fleming Pollard and Faye Barnhill Pollard. Jule received his education in Pitt County Schools, Staunton Military Academy in Staunton, VA, Campbell College and East Carolina University. He then learned from his father the skills involved in farm management and enjoyed overseeing the family farms until health problems forced early retirement. Jule was a member of Bethel United Methodist Church until after moving to Durham in 1994, he joined McMannen United Methodist Church.



Jule and Barbara enjoyed Duke football and basketball, following the teams wherever they went. More importantly, the move to Durham gave them the joy of watching their grandchildren grow up and being a part of their lives.



Besides his parents, Jule was predeceased by his brother, Fred Pollard. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Barbara Cozart Pollard; their sons, Lehman Barnhill Pollard and wife Teresa, William Cozart Pollard; granddaughters, Julie Pollard Killion and husband Seth, Leigh Anne Pollard; and grandson, Michael Pollard and wife Lucy; sister-in-law, Gray Pollard; nephew, Frederick Pollard; niece, Elizabeth Pollard Semple and her son Jackson; brother-in-law, Banks Cozart and wife Wanda; nephew, Kevin Cozart and wife Lauren and their son, Chase; and niece, Emily Cozart Dowd and husband Drew.



A funeral service will be held at 4 p.m., Monday, July 22 at Bethel United Methodist Church in Bethel. A private burial will be held in the Bethel Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m., Sunday, July 21 at Clements Funeral Home in Durham.



The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to



As published in The Daily Reflector

