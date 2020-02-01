Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Junius Wayne Stancil. View Sign Service Information Farmville Funeral Home 4226 East Church Street Farmville , NC 27828 (252)-753-3400 Send Flowers Obituary





WINTERVILLE - Junius Wayne Stancil, age 74, died peacefully in his home January 30, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 53 years Hill Whichard Stancil; son, Junius Walter Stancil of Greenville; daughter, Susie Stancil Bouche and husband Ramon of Winterville; grandchildren, Joseph Chase Stancil, Parker Reid Mascarenhas, Bryson Wayne Mascarenhas, and one sister Wertie Stancil Brown of Ayden. In later years, Wayne was blessed with six additional grandchildren by marriage. He was preceded in death by his mother, Sarah Stancil; father, Wiley Stancil; brother, George Stancil; and sister, Lou Stancil Meeks.



Wayne was a cattleman, hog farmer, and most important to him, a family man. He earned an agriculture degree from Pitt Community College and dedicated all of his professional career to the care of livestock and to the betterment of agriculture. Alzheimer's stole much of Wayne's memory but he verbalized concern for livestock until the end.



As accomplished as Wayne was as a farmer, his best accomplishments were made in his home as he led, nurtured, and loved his wife, children, grandchildren, family, friends, and community. One of his passions was cooking BBQ pigs which he cooked to perfection and shared with everyone.



His life is characterized by compassion, humility, hard work, generosity, and respect for God and country.



A private celebration of Wayne's life is being held at his Winterville home.



In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to The



Online condolences may be made at

