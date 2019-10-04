Karen James Hines Culley
GREENVILLE - Karen James Hines Culley, 51, passed away Tuesday, October 1, 2019. A graveside service will be conducted Saturday at 3:30pm in Pinewood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from Saturday 1-3pm at Greenville Church of God.
Karen, a lifelong resident of Pitt County, attended North Pitt High School and was the valedictorian of her class at Pitt Community College. She worked over 35 years as a hairdresser and was the owner of Studio K & Co. She loved the river, beach and spending time with her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, Tony M. James.
She is survived by her husband, John L. Culley; children, Danielle Leggett and husband Kevin of Washington, Cody Hines of Ayden, Kali Nicholson and husband Clay of Winterville, and Kadie Lofurno and husband James of New Bern; grandchildren, Aniston, Abbie, Noah, Jacob, Sawyer and Adeline; mother, Janice R. James of Greenville; and brother, Marlow James and wife Elizabeth of Chocowinity.
Arrangements by Smith Funeral Service & Crematory.
As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on Oct. 4, 2019