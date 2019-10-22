Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Karen McLawhorn. View Sign Service Information Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home 3321 Glynn Ave Brunswick , GA 31520 (912)-265-3636 Send Flowers Obituary

WAVERLY, GA - Karen Denise McLawhorn, 65, of Waverly, Georgia entered into the arms of her Lord and Savior Friday, October 18, 2019 after a courageous battle with ALS.



Karen was born January 5, 1954 in Rockwood, Tennessee the daughter of the late George Taylor and the late Nellie Nelson Taylor. She was a graduate from Harriman High School. She then earned her Master's Certificate. Karen met and later married the love of her life, Wesley "Mac" McLawhorn. Married for thirty-eight years, they built a wonder life and a loving family together. Mac was a devoted husband who lovingly cared for Karen during her illness, doing everything possible to make her comfortable.



Karen retired from the Federal Government after a thirty year career of dedicated service, with the first twenty years at Kings Bay Submarine Base. She held several key positions at the base such as a Budget Analyst, Budget Officer, and Missile Planner. For her honorable service and contributions to the United States Navy she was a recipient of the Navy Meritorious Civilian Service Award. The final ten years of her successful career was at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center where she served as a Program Analyst, Project Manager, and Deputy Chief of Staff.



Karen had a warm and caring personality that helped her form a multitude of friendships over the years. She was a devout Elvis Presley fan and enjoyed the local event held in his memory. She also enjoyed traveling. She and Mac created several memories together on a trip in 2015 to Alaska.



Left to cherish her memories are her husband, Mac; a son, Jeremy Rector; her daughter, Kelli Hanna (Mike); grandchildren, Sophia, Tiernan, Mackenzie, and Tyler. Also surviving is a sister, Pam Frink; three nieces, Leah Dudek, Kim Guerro, and Jennifer Inkmann.



The family will receive friends between 10:00 - 11:00 AM Thursday, October 24, 2019 at St. Simons United Methodist Church. The memorial service to celebrate Karen's life will follow the visitation at 11:00 AM with Rev. Tom Jones and Rev. Richard Soper officiating. A reception will follow the service.



In lieu of flowers, the family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you for memorial contributions made to the Mayo Clinic ALS Research in Jacksonville Florida.



Arrangements are entrusted into the care of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home



