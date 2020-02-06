Katherine Council Manning Highsmith
WILMINGTON - Katherine Council Manning Highsmith passed away at The Davis Community in Wilmington, NC, on the morning of Jan 14, 2020 at the age of 89.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Reedy Branch Free Will Baptist Church at 4457 Reedy Branch Road, Winterville, NC, at 2 pm.
Family will receive friends at 1 pm at the church.
Memorial gifts can be made to AseraCare Hospice, 2317 Executive Circle, Suite b, Greenville, NC 27834 or Lower Cape Fear LifeCare, 1414 Physicians Dr, Wilmington, NC 28401.
Published in The Daily Reflector on Feb. 6, 2020