Katherine Davenport Roberson



ROBERSONVILLE - Mrs. Katherine Davenport Roberson, 98, passed away on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at her home.



The funeral service will be conducted Wednesday at 11 a.m. in the First Baptist Church by the Revs. William I. (Bill) Gay, Jr. and Randall Woodard. Burial will be in the Robersonville Cemetery.



Katherine, daughter of the late James Fleming and Blanche Flanagan Davenport, was the youngest and last surviving member of eight children, seven girls and one boy. She attended Greenville City Schools and graduated from East Carolina Teachers College in 1941 with an A. B. Degree in Commerce and French. Although prepared to teach, she accepted employment with the NC State Highway Commission in Greenville as a secretary. She later transferred to the Raleigh Office of the Bridge Engineer.



After the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941 she began work for the US War Manpower Commission which recruited and trained workers worldwide to establish a work force in various industries. She enjoyed her work and was glad to be a part of the war effort. After the war ended, Katherine married Robersonville native Oscar Everette Roberson in 1947, and moved to Robersonville to begin family life as a homemaker, supporting her husband Oscar, who worked in the family business of A. O. Roberson and Company in Robersonville. They had two children. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Robersonville.



Katherine enjoyed gardening and flower arranging and was a member of the Robersonville Garden Club. In retirement, Katherine began taking painting classes and enjoyed painting watercolors, especially local floral and garden scenes near her home.



She is survived by a daughter, Nancy Lee Roberson of Robersonville; a son, Gregory Lee Roberson of Marion, VA; and four grandchildren, Caleb Roberson of Pearisburg, VA, Linzy Ann Roberson of Asheville and Benjamin Roberson and Isaac Roberson both of Marion, VA,



The family thanks Katherine's loving friends and care givers that made her later years joyful and comfortable; especially Debby and Brittany Townsend and Lib Thomas.



The family will receive friends at the church in the fellowship hall on Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m.



Memorial contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church, P. O. Box 445, Robersonville, NC 27871. Flowers are also welcome.



