Guest Book View Sign Service Information Wilmington Funeral Chapel 525 Village Rd. Leland , NC 28451 (910)-383-3511 Send Flowers Obituary

Katherine Manning Highsmith



WILMINGTON - Katherine Council Manning Highsmith passed away at The Davis Community in Wilmington, NC, on the morning of Jan 14, 2020 at the age of 89. She was born on April 19, 1930 in Edgecombe County to Alphonso and Della Webb Council. She lived most of her life in Pitt County where later in life was an active member of Reedy Branch Free Will Baptist Church.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband William Major Manning and their son Steven Major Manning, and loving and devoted second husband Samuel Nathan Highsmith.



She is survived by daughter Teresa M. Kirkpatrick and husband Larry E. Kirkpatrick of Wilmington, NC, and granddaughter Jill Manning West and husband Brent V. West of Cary, NC. She is also survived by Nathan Highsmith's three children, seven grandchildren and several great grandchildren.



She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother and will truly be missed. As in all of her life where she unselfishly gave time and energy to others, in death her wish was to donate her body to science to help improve the life of others. A memorial will be scheduled and announced at a later time to be held at Reedy Branch Church in Greenville, NC.



The family asks that anyone wishing to honor her life do so with a donation to Lower Cape Fear Hospice in Wilmington or local hospice in their area.



As published in The Daily Reflector

Katherine Manning HighsmithWILMINGTON - Katherine Council Manning Highsmith passed away at The Davis Community in Wilmington, NC, on the morning of Jan 14, 2020 at the age of 89. She was born on April 19, 1930 in Edgecombe County to Alphonso and Della Webb Council. She lived most of her life in Pitt County where later in life was an active member of Reedy Branch Free Will Baptist Church.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband William Major Manning and their son Steven Major Manning, and loving and devoted second husband Samuel Nathan Highsmith.She is survived by daughter Teresa M. Kirkpatrick and husband Larry E. Kirkpatrick of Wilmington, NC, and granddaughter Jill Manning West and husband Brent V. West of Cary, NC. She is also survived by Nathan Highsmith's three children, seven grandchildren and several great grandchildren.She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother and will truly be missed. As in all of her life where she unselfishly gave time and energy to others, in death her wish was to donate her body to science to help improve the life of others. A memorial will be scheduled and announced at a later time to be held at Reedy Branch Church in Greenville, NC.The family asks that anyone wishing to honor her life do so with a donation to Lower Cape Fear Hospice in Wilmington or local hospice in their area.As published in The Daily Reflector Published in The Daily Reflector on Jan. 17, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Daily Reflector Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close