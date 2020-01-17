Katherine Manning Highsmith
WILMINGTON - Katherine Council Manning Highsmith passed away at The Davis Community in Wilmington, NC, on the morning of Jan 14, 2020 at the age of 89. She was born on April 19, 1930 in Edgecombe County to Alphonso and Della Webb Council. She lived most of her life in Pitt County where later in life was an active member of Reedy Branch Free Will Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband William Major Manning and their son Steven Major Manning, and loving and devoted second husband Samuel Nathan Highsmith.
She is survived by daughter Teresa M. Kirkpatrick and husband Larry E. Kirkpatrick of Wilmington, NC, and granddaughter Jill Manning West and husband Brent V. West of Cary, NC. She is also survived by Nathan Highsmith's three children, seven grandchildren and several great grandchildren.
She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother and will truly be missed. As in all of her life where she unselfishly gave time and energy to others, in death her wish was to donate her body to science to help improve the life of others. A memorial will be scheduled and announced at a later time to be held at Reedy Branch Church in Greenville, NC.
The family asks that anyone wishing to honor her life do so with a donation to Lower Cape Fear Hospice in Wilmington or local hospice in their area.
Published in The Daily Reflector on Jan. 17, 2020