GREENVILLE - Ms. Kathy Susan Eisenzimmer, 63, passed away on Friday, November 1, 2019 at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville.



A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday at 6 PM in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel, Greenville. The family will receive friends from 5 to 5:45 PM on Monday prior to the service.



Kathy, originally a native of Washington, lived in Morehead City until she moved to Greenville in 2004 to be closer to her family. She was a 1974 graduate of Chocowinity High School and served in the National Guard for 8 years. Kathy has been employed with ECU for the past 13 years.



Kathy enjoyed spending time with her family. She enjoyed all animals, especially her cat, Olive, and dog, Isabella. She loved dancing, plants, and cooking. Kathy will be missed by all who knew her.



Kathy was preceded in death by her parents, Leo "Ike" and Edna Eisenzimmer.



She is survived by her: sister, Pattie Woolard and husband, Steve, of Pinehurst; brothers, Jerry Eisenzimmer of Greenville and Steve Eisenzimmer and wife, Cindy, of Washington; nieces, Kellie Wallace and husband, Adam, of Winterville; Erin Terry and husband, Mike, of Southern Shores; and Morgan Eisenzimmer of Washington; nephew, Christopher Eisenzimmer and wife, Ann Gordon, of Wilmington; great nephews, Noah Wallace of Winterville; and Fischer Terry of Southern Shores.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society, 3520 Tupper Drive, Greenville, NC 27834, or National Liver Donor Assistance Program, 1401 South Clark St., Suite 1120, Arlington, VA 22202 (1-888-870-5002).



Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory



