Kathy Williams Foskey
BELVOIR - Kathy Williams Foskey, 69, passed away Saturday, October 5, 2019. The funeral service will be conducted Tuesday at 7pm in the Smith Funeral Service Chapel. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 5-7pm. Burial will be private in Pinewood Memorial Park.
Kathy was a lifelong resident of Pitt County and retired from the receiving department at Target. She enjoyed camping with her family at the beach and loved spending time with her friend and cousin, Letha Moore.
Kathy was preceded in death by her husband, Carlton Wayne Foskey; and a sister, Joyce King.
She is survived by her daughter, Lillie Foskey and husband Don of Belvoir; son, Joseph Baker and wife Nicole of WI; grandchildren, Jessi Storms and fiance; Joey Squires, Lauren Foskey and Donnie Foskey, all of Belvoir, Nicholas, Matthew and Evelynn Baker, all of WI; great granddaughters. Selena and Nova Rae Squires; and a brother, Willie Williams of Greenville.
Arrangements by Smith Funeral Service & Crematory. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithfcs.com.
As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on Oct. 7, 2019