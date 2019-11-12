Katrina Pollard Peaden

Katrina Pollard Peaden

WINTERVILLE - Mrs. Katrina Pollard Peaden, 59, passed away on Sunday, November 10, 2019.

Funeral service will be held Wednesday at 11 AM at Unity Free Will Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Pinewood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Tuesday evening from 6-8 PM at Wilkerson Funeral Home.

Katrina was a member of Unity Free Will Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Michael Earl Peaden; and father, Ralph G. Pollard.

She is survived by her daughters, Casey Morris and husband, Jeremy and Mindy Miller and husband, Zach, all of Winterville; son, Michael Peaden and wife, Chelsea, of Greenville; mother, Barbara W. Pollard, of Winterville; brother, Mitchell Pollard and wife, Windy, of Bath, NC; and three grandchildren, Kynnadie Morris, Brynlie Morris, and Brooklyn Peaden.

Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory.

As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on Nov. 12, 2019
