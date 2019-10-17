Kenneth Bryant

Service Information
Cherry's Funeral Home & Chapel
308 E George St
Windsor, NC
27983
(252)-794-2272
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John and Bessie Fields Memorial Chapel
203 Beech St.
Hobgood, NC
Viewing
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Philippi Church of Christ
3760 Philippi Circle
Greenville, NC
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Philippi Church of Christ
3760 Philippi Circle
Greenville, NC
Obituary
Kenneth Bryant

GREENVILLE - KENNETH BRYANT, 61, died Thursday, October 10, 2019 at his residence. Visitation will be Friday, October 18, 2019 ,6 to 8 pm at John and Bessie Fields Memorial Chapel, 203 Beech St. , Hobgood, NC. Funeral services will be Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 11am, viewing at 10am at Philippi Church of Christ, 3760 Philippi Circle, Greenville, NC. Burial will follow in the Johnson Cemetery, Oak City, NC. Arrangements by Cherry's Funeral Home of Windsor, NC. As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019
