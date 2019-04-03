Obituary Guest Book View Sign





GREENVILLE - Mr. Kenneth Dean Nunn, 63, passed away at Vidant Hospital in Greenville, NC on Sunday March 31, 2019 after a hard-fought battle with cancer.



A celebration of life service will be held on Wednesday at 2 PM in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel. Burial will take place in Pinewood Memorial Park. The Family will receive friends Tuesday evening from 6:30-8:30 PM at Wilkerson Funeral Home.



Dean, the son of Francis Owen and Lela Braxton Nunn, was a life-long resident of Greenville. He graduated from Rose High School in 1974 and attended East Carolina University. He worked for Lawson Products as a Customer Service Representative and Supervisor for over 30 years. Dean was active in the Boy Scouts, Greenville Little League, and various Basketball Leagues as a young man. He was an avid golfer, fisherman, and Carolina fan. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends at his second home in Atlantic Beach, NC. He was a member of Jarvis Memorial Church in Greenville where he attended since childhood.



He is preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Mrs. Shirley Corey.



Dean is survived by his wife, Pamela M. Nunn and their two children, Todd Wilson and Caitlyn Wilson; and one grandchild, Ava Deneane Williams. He is further survived by a brother, Frank Nunn, Jr. and three sisters, Thelma N. Elis, of Calabash, Gayle N. Leudesdorf, of Greenville, and Judy N. Mizelle, of Greenville.



Memorial contributions can be made to the , Raleigh Office, 8300 Health Park, Suite 10, Raleigh, NC 27615.



Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory.



