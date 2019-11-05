Kenneth Hyman Taylor
GREENVILLE - Mr. Kenneth Hyman Taylor, 81, died Monday, September 30, 2019.
A memorial service will be conducted on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 11 AM in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel, officiated by the Reverends Dale Kitchen and Alphonso Williams. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , 3219 Landmark St. #9A, Greenville, NC 27834, or Parkinson Association of the Carolinas, 2101 Sardis Rd. North, Suite 102, Box 15, Charlotte, NC 28227 or Community Home Health and Hospice, 1003 Red Banks. Rd., Suite B, Greenville, NC 27858.
As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on Nov. 5, 2019