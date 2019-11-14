Kenneth Lincoln Drake, Jr.
GREENVILLE - Kenneth Lincoln Drake, Jr., 89, of Greenville, NC died Monday, November 11, 2019.
A memorial service will be held in the Smith Funeral Service Chapel on Monday, November 18 at 2 pm. Rev. Raymond Hoggard, Ken's beloved Pastor when he attended Faith Assembly of God, will officiate. The family will receive friends following the service.
Ken had lived in Greenville since 2008, and had formerly resided in Elizabeth City, NC for 52 years, where he worked as an office manager of a paving company. He was a member of Faith Assembly of God in Winterville, NC. His failing health eventually prevented him from attending services there but he loved the ministry, the people and the worship of his church.
Ken was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth L. Drake, Sr. and Lorena Scarborough Drake; and by one sister, Susan Lorena Drake Griffin. He is survived by a brother, Robert "Bob" Walter Drake (Margaret) of Shueyville, Iowa; and a sister, Ruth Drake Thomas (Greg) of Winterville, NC; and several nieces and nephews and their families.
Ken spent his last several years at the nursing home of East Carolina Rehab and Wellness in Greenville. The family wishes to express their heartfelt appreciation to those staff members there who cared for Ken with tender care and compassion. Great appreciation is also extended to Asera Care Hospice Services, especially Olivia, Tarsha and Ella for the compassionate, professional care they gave to Ken in his last weeks.
Arrangements by Smith Funeral Service & Crematory. As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on Nov. 14, 2019