Kenneth Long Perry
FARM LIFE - Mr. Kenneth Long Perry 80, died Wednesday November 20, 2019. The funeral service will be held Sunday November 24, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Piney Grove Baptist Church with Pastor Larry Stephens; burial will follow at Tice Cemetery.
Kenneth was retired from the State of North Carolina Department of Agriculture where he worked as the Program Administrator. He was a member of the Piney Grove Baptist Church. He retired from the Griffins Township Fire Department where he had served as a Fireman and Fire Chief.
Kenneth served his county as PFC with the United States Marine Corps, Active member of the Army National Guard. He served as the Chairman of the Martin County ABC Board, Commissioner of the Bertie/Martin Regional Jail Commission, Martin County Economic Development Commission, Martin County School Board, along as an Officer of the Court-Grand Jury. Kenneth enjoyed time with his family and grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents Dewy Perry and Elsie Long Perry Griffin, his brother Robert Perry Sr and sister Dot Wynne. on Dec. 6th, 1959 he married Sylvia Moore Perry who survives. Survivors in addition to his wife are son Kent Perry, of Williamston and Jami Perry Stohlman of Williamston, Grandchildren Gabe Stohlman, Perry Stohlman, David Perry and Brooke Perry.
The family will receive friends Sunday, November 24th at 1:00pm at the Piney Grove Baptist Church.
Arrangements by Biggs Funeral Home and condolences may be made at www.biggsfuneral.com.
As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on Nov. 23, 2019