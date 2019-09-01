Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth M. Lloyd Sr.. View Sign Service Information Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory 2100 East Fifth Street Greenville , NC 27858 (252)-752-2101 Send Flowers Obituary

Kenneth M. Lloyd, Sr.



GREENVILLE - Mr. Kenneth M. Lloyd, Sr., 77, passed away Friday, August 30, 2019.



The funeral service will be held Tuesday at 2 PM in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Pinewood Memorial Park.



Mr. Lloyd was a lifelong resident of Pitt County and attended Farmville High School. He owned and operated Lloyd's Tire Service and Triangle Sand Quarry in Pinetops for many years. He later owned Lloyd's Real Estate where he developed land into residential neighborhoods. Mr. Lloyd attended Falkland Church of God. He enjoyed travelling with his wife, including cross country road trips, and he loved taking his grandchildren to theme parks. His greatest joy was spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.



Mr. Lloyd was preceded in death by his parents, Thurston and Royina Lloyd; brothers, Thurston "Spooky" Lloyd, Jr., Bobby Kay Lloyd, and James Walter Lloyd; and sister, Mary Ann Garris.



He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Christine Lloyd; daughter, Kathy Lloyd Warren; son, Kenneth Morris Lloyd, Jr.; grandchildren, April Stancill Harris and husband, Josh Harris, Jonathan Morris Lloyd, Joshua Stancill, and Nicholas Robert Lloyd; and great-grandchildren, Jonah Ryan Harris and Jude William Harris, all of Greenville.



The family will receive friends from 6-8 pm on Monday at Wilkerson Funeral Home.



Flowers are welcome or memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.



Online condolences at



As published in The Daily Reflector

Kenneth M. Lloyd, Sr.GREENVILLE - Mr. Kenneth M. Lloyd, Sr., 77, passed away Friday, August 30, 2019.The funeral service will be held Tuesday at 2 PM in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Pinewood Memorial Park.Mr. Lloyd was a lifelong resident of Pitt County and attended Farmville High School. He owned and operated Lloyd's Tire Service and Triangle Sand Quarry in Pinetops for many years. He later owned Lloyd's Real Estate where he developed land into residential neighborhoods. Mr. Lloyd attended Falkland Church of God. He enjoyed travelling with his wife, including cross country road trips, and he loved taking his grandchildren to theme parks. His greatest joy was spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.Mr. Lloyd was preceded in death by his parents, Thurston and Royina Lloyd; brothers, Thurston "Spooky" Lloyd, Jr., Bobby Kay Lloyd, and James Walter Lloyd; and sister, Mary Ann Garris.He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Christine Lloyd; daughter, Kathy Lloyd Warren; son, Kenneth Morris Lloyd, Jr.; grandchildren, April Stancill Harris and husband, Josh Harris, Jonathan Morris Lloyd, Joshua Stancill, and Nicholas Robert Lloyd; and great-grandchildren, Jonah Ryan Harris and Jude William Harris, all of Greenville.The family will receive friends from 6-8 pm on Monday at Wilkerson Funeral Home.Flowers are welcome or memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com As published in The Daily Reflector Published in The Daily Reflector on Sept. 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Daily Reflector Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.