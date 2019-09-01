Kenneth M. Lloyd, Sr.
GREENVILLE - Mr. Kenneth M. Lloyd, Sr., 77, passed away Friday, August 30, 2019.
The funeral service will be held Tuesday at 2 PM in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Pinewood Memorial Park.
Mr. Lloyd was a lifelong resident of Pitt County and attended Farmville High School. He owned and operated Lloyd's Tire Service and Triangle Sand Quarry in Pinetops for many years. He later owned Lloyd's Real Estate where he developed land into residential neighborhoods. Mr. Lloyd attended Falkland Church of God. He enjoyed travelling with his wife, including cross country road trips, and he loved taking his grandchildren to theme parks. His greatest joy was spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
Mr. Lloyd was preceded in death by his parents, Thurston and Royina Lloyd; brothers, Thurston "Spooky" Lloyd, Jr., Bobby Kay Lloyd, and James Walter Lloyd; and sister, Mary Ann Garris.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Christine Lloyd; daughter, Kathy Lloyd Warren; son, Kenneth Morris Lloyd, Jr.; grandchildren, April Stancill Harris and husband, Josh Harris, Jonathan Morris Lloyd, Joshua Stancill, and Nicholas Robert Lloyd; and great-grandchildren, Jonah Ryan Harris and Jude William Harris, all of Greenville.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 pm on Monday at Wilkerson Funeral Home.
Flowers are welcome or memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.
As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on Sept. 1, 2019